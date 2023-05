One of the Single Most Important Metrics for Apple Investors Just Got Better

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It goes without saying that the iPhone is Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) most important product. Since its debut in mid-2007, the iconic device has become the gold standard for smartphones. As a result of that simple truth, the iPhone continues to command a premium price, which is arguably the reason for the company's unbridled success.Now, it appears, Apple has set a new benchmark that lays the foundation for the company's future success. The iPhone just proved, in the most unlikely of times, users are willing to pay up for the tech giant's flagship device.Image source: Apple.Continue reading