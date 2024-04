One of the Top Billionaire Investors Owns 37% of This Real Estate Company - and I Can't Believe It's This Cheap

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is best known for his large stakes in companies like Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR), but there's one stock in the portfolio of Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund that could be the most interesting investment of all.I'm talking about Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH), which is one of the most unique real estate companies in the market. Pershing Square owns about 18.8 million shares worth $1.6 billion at the current price, which gives Ackman and his investors a 37% stake in Howard Hughes.Since this company isn't exactly a household name, here's a quick overview of what it does, some of the reasons why Ackman might like it so much, and what to keep in mind if you decide to invest.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel