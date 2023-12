One of This Year's Top-Performing Dow Stocks Could Continue Its Hot Streak in 2024

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is underperforming both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 in 2023. But that's certainly not because of the tech stocks in the Dow . At the time of this writing, the top-four best-performing Dow stocks so far this year are all tech stocks. Salesforce is up 89% year to date (YTD), Intel is up roughly 59%, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is up 55%, and Apple is up roughly 49%.Microsoft has taken the market by storm thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend. Like most trends, there are a lot of opportunities for investing in AI. But there are also a lot of hype stories that may have more risk than potential reward.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel