Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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14.04.2026 13:06:00
One of Wall Street's Premier Indicators Just Hit a 74-Year Low -- and It Suggests a Big Move in Stocks Is Imminent
Until recently, the stock market appeared unstoppable. The dynamic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and artificial intelligence-inspired Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had all reached record-closing highs since late October.But mounting uncertainties have investors second-guessing the current bull market. Despite a mammoth rally in equities last week, one of Wall Street's leading indicators is foreshadowing a bumpy ride to come for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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