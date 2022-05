One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Recently Lost 3% of its Book Value. Should Investors be Worried?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The second-largest holding in Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) massive $350-billion-plus equities portfolio is Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which also happens to be the second-largest bank by assets based in the U.S. In the first quarter of the year, Bank of America reported that its tangible book value (TBV), essentially its net worth, had fallen about 3.2% from the previous quarter. Banks tend to trade relative to their TBV, so a falling TBV is normally not a good sign. Should investors be worried? Let's investigate.When banks have excess liquidity, which they've had a lot of lately, they will often take this liquidity and invest in bonds because even though bonds don't yield as much as loans, it's better to have cash making something instead of just sitting there.Image source: Motley Fool.Continue reading