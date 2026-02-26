Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
26.02.2026 13:35:00
One Of Warren Buffett's Last Moves as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Was Selling the Stock That Made Him Rich
Warren Buffett officially retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) at the end of 2025. However, he's still chairman of the board, so it's not like he's completely hands off from the trillion-dollar company that he built.Throughout his career, Buffett taught investors countless lessons on how to act in the stock market, and I believe he gave us one final one during his last quarter in the CEO role.One of Buffett's most successful investments was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and at one point in time, it made up about half of Berkshire's total investment portfolio. However, Buffett didn't have any nostalgic strings attached to this holding. During his last quarter, he was still selling Apple stock because it no longer fit his investing framework.
