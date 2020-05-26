One or More Missing Teeth Replaced in One Day by Fargo, ND Oral Surgeon, Using Immediate Dental Implants

FARGO, N.D., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected oral surgeon, Dr. Michael Noffze of The Facial and Oral Surgery Center, provides dental implants in Fargo, ND for those affected by tooth loss. Implants mimic the natural function and appearance of teeth, giving patients back their smile, confidence and oral health. Dr. Noffze offers a variety of implant solutions and can even provide same-day dental implants.

"It only took three days after receiving dental implants and my mouth was back to normal," says Wayne, a dental implant patient of Dr. Noffze. "What I got out of this was the ability to have some good teeth again. The ability to have a full mouth of teeth, not a bridge or partial. That was very important to me."

Dental implants are often considered to be the gold standard solution to tooth loss as they provide the same function as natural teeth. An implant post is surgically inserted into the jawbone and mimics a tooth root, osseointegrating into the bone and stimulating it for continued growth. The crown placed over the implant is designed to look and function like a normal tooth, giving the patient the ability to eat, speak and smile confidently. Dental implants provide many benefits to patients, including:



A natural look and feel

A long-term tooth loss solution

Ability to eat almost any foods

Preserved jawbone

Enhanced self-confidence

At The Facial and Oral Surgery Center, Dr. Noffze utilizes advanced technology to accurately place implants for optimal results. Using a cone beam CT scanner, Dr. Noffze can capture highly detailed digital images of the patient's mouth, including the bone volume, location of nerves and position of tooth roots. These images are then used to create a physical implant guide, which ensures accurate surgical placement and more predictable results. For those worried about discomfort during surgery or who have dental anxiety, Dr. Noffze also offers dental anesthesia, including IV sedation. This helps patients block out discomfort and fear during the procedure.

As an experienced oral surgeon, Dr. Noffze specializes in the placement of dental implants. His advanced background in medicine and dentistry ensures that patients receive the best possible results that can last them a lifetime with proper care. Dr. Noffze can provide patients with single, multiple and even full mouth dental implants dependent on their needs. In some cases, he can even offer same-day dental implants, which includes tooth extraction, implant placement and immediate restoration with a temporary tooth or bridge of teeth.

Those suffering from tooth loss in Fargo, ND and surrounding areas who are interested in receiving dental implants are encouraged to schedule a private consultation with Dr. Noffze. Appointments can be made by calling 701-232-9565 or by visiting the website at http://www.tfaosc.com.

About the Oral Surgeon

The Facial and Oral Surgery Center is a leading oral and maxillofacial surgery practice in Fargo, ND. Dr. Michael Noffze is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon who received his medical degree and certificate in preliminary general surgery from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine. Dr. Noffze is the director of one of the largest dental study clubs in the United States, was recognized by Cambridge Who's Who as the 2010 Professional of the Year for Dental Surgery, and continually speaks internationally on the topic of dental implants. Dr. Noffze is specially trained to treat medically compromised patients and his advanced and unique digital workflow streamlines complex dental implant cases. To learn more about The Facial and Oral Surgery Center and the advanced services that Dr. Noffze provides, call 701-232-9565 or visit the website at http://www.tfaosc.com.

