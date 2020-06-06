One Park Condos Convenes Roundtable on Future of Real Estate After COVID-19

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cliffside Park luxury condo development One Park Condos in partnership with its developer, DMG Investments, convened a roundtable of top real estate veterans from New York and New Jersey to discuss the future of real estate after the COVID-19 pandemic. Broadcast live on YouTube and Zoom on June 2, the panel included high profile experts: Sotheby's International's Nikki Field, Douglas Elliman'sEmma Hao, designer and HGTV TV personality Cathy Hobbs, NestSeekers' Taryn Byon and NYC Real Estate Expo founder Anthony Kazazis.

The roundtable, which can be replayed on the One Park Condos Youtube channel, touched on the greatest concerns currently faced by buyers and sellers: the safety of buying and selling real estate, the pandemic's impact on pricing and inventory, whether buyers are relocating in response to COVID-19 and what the path forward looks like. With many differing viewpoints on the future of real estate in a post-COVID world, one unanimous consensus was the window of buying opportunity that will present itself over the next few months thanks to lower prices and more favorable mortgage terms.

This was the fifth roundtable One Park hosted during the COVID pandemic, with the previous four events covering topics ranging from virtual home showing to interest rates and the legal process of buying a home to even design trends in real estate.

The roundtable as well as previous episodes can be viewed in full at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEdkrGGVtyQ

About One Park

One Park, the premiere luxury condominium development located in Bergen County'sCliffside Park, offers fourteen stories with two hundred four upscale units featuring expansive views of the New York City skyline and Hudson River. Units offer spacious living arrangements featuring from one to four bedrooms and up to 2,983 square feet of living space. Interior spaces boast gourmet kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, sanctuary-like bedroom suites, and spa-inspired master suite baths. One Park is a recognized leader in world class architecture and dramatic views in the Bergen County community.

One Park residents enjoy privileged amenities and a short commute to and from New York City. With amenities that rival New York City luxury buildings, including an outdoor movie theater, fitness center, golf simulator, children's playroom, and pet spa, residents want for nothing. One Park residents have attentive twenty-four-hour doorman service and two options to accommodate their automobiles, including the recent addition of a luxury vehicle garage designed explicitly for low chassis vehicles like the Lamborghini and Ferrari. A resident-only shuttle service is also an option.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

