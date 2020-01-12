One Park Luxury Condos Unveils Its 3 Bedroom Model Home

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Park, the premier luxury condominium development in Bergen County'sCliffside Park has just announced the unveiling of its anticipated three bedroom model home. It's the latest addition to the 14-story, 204 unit upscale development that offers expansive views of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River.

The luxury model home encompasses 1,534 square feet and includes three large bedrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet, two bathrooms and a 290 square foot wrap-around balcony for gazing at the property's river and New York skyline views. It's been fully furnished by BoConcept, the popular Danish-inspired home décor outlet offering contemporary and modern furniture and accessories.

One Park's goal for creating the model space was to provide prospective residents with a true feel for life in the luxury complex. "Model homes are a critical instrument in any sales program, allowing prospective buyers to get a true feel for the space and functionality of a floorplan," says Jacky He, CEO of DMG Investments, which has developed One Park in the Borough of Cliffside Park. "We wanted to take it one step further and also provide design inspiration ideas by utilizing prominent interior designers with different visions and approach. The end result is a complete and exciting experience for our visitors."

One Park features 204 one-to-four bedroom homes, ranging from 751 to 2,983 square-feet and priced from $475,000. Designed by Architectura, with interiors curated by boutique design firm, VLDG, One Park has become well-known within the Bergen County community for its world class architecture and dramatic views. The building is situated along the Hudson River Gold Coast and offers an unrivaled location perched across the Palisades Cliffs. To allow residents to maximize the benefits of its second-to-none location and views, One Park also boasts a glass curtain wall and private outdoor space for every home.

Interior spaces boast expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the polished Cielo Quartzite kitchen countertops and backsplash, custom cabinetry with brushed nickle hardware, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

Many of the buildings residents enjoy the properties short commute home from New York City, providing an oasis and escape within the property's enviable amenities. The property, in fact, has more than 25,000 square feet of amenities, including an Aquatic Center with a 55-foot indoor heated pool, sauna and steam rooms; a private furnished roofdeck with dining terraces, grills, fire pits and an outdoor movie theater. The building's amenities also include a fitness center, private pilates room, half basketball court, golf simulator, children's playroom, pet spa and guest suites.

One Park is attended to by 24 hour doormen and offers two different options to accommodate residents' automobiles. Each unit provides residents access to a secured garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system. Additionally, the building recently announced it's luxury vehicle garage specially designed for low-chassis vehicles such as Lamborhinis and Ferraris. One Park also offers residents an additional transportation option with its residents-only shuttle service.

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

