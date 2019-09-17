One River School Hires Bill Donovan as Director of Art Education for First Long Island, NY Location

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONE RIVER, a company built to transform art education in America, has hired Bill Donovan to oversee the innovative art education program for their first Long Island location in Woodbury, NY. The company which is differentiating itself by becoming the "the most compelling place to work in the arts". "Artists are mission oriented and are focused on doing what they love and sharing what they learn" says Matt Ross, Founder & CEO of One River. "We believe that we have created a unique platform where artists will love to teach and connect with students, while we also support artists need for continual growth and learning".

One River School has numerous full time and part time career opportunities for artist educators with expertise in visual art, digital art, design and other areas. The company also has leadership roles for professionals interested in managing schools. Bill Donovan is a perfect example of someone with stellar credentials who has found a new career path at One River School. Bill Donovan has taught art for the past twelve years and was on the faculty at Adelphi University, Nassau Community College, and Suffolk County Community College. He has exhibited his paintings nationally and internationally; including exhibits in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Madrid, Melbourne and Copenhagen. Bill currently has a solo exhibition of his artwork at the Memorial Sloan Kettering center in Commack, New York on Long Island. "Teaching at One River is a refreshing change from working at colleges. The "plight of the adjunct" is well known, and most adjunct college faculty work in isolation with a limited career path. At One River I feel like I can grow with the company, and that there is a future here" say Bill Donovan.

One River School anticipates hiring hundreds of art professionals over the next five years and you can learn more about career opportunities here. Mr. Donovan adds: "It is nice to come in and work at One River School, because you get to really interact with other artists, more so than any other place I have worked. In addition, the classes I've taught at One River have unfrozen some aspect of my creativity. I find myself enjoying the studio and making better work. One River is a very interesting place to work as an artist, because it provides both social friendships and intellectual inspiration".

About ONE RIVER

Founded in September of 2012 "one river" west of New York City, ONE RIVER SCHOOL is transforming art education across America. Today, ONE RIVER's innovative program teaches thousands of students in twelve schools across six states with many more openings on the horizon. ONE RIVER SCHOOL has developed a proprietary method for teaching art and digital art / design programs to students of all ages in state-of-the-art facilities.

ONE RIVER 's process allows students to have more fun, make inspiring artwork, develop new friendships and grow their art making skills along the way. The school's art exhibition program has become a national taste-maker for emerging artists across the country. Learn more at: OneRiverSchool.com.

