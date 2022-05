One Suffering Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For a while, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) may have seemed invincible. The company steadily increased annual revenue and profit over the past five years. Over the same time period, Amazon's stock price climbed from less than $800 to more than $3,000 per share. But in recent months, the situation hasn't been as bright. Inflation and supply chain problems have weighed on the company, and earnings and share price have suffered. The stock has lost 30% year to date.At the same time, Amazon may be heading for a new chapter. The company plans on a stock split in June. This will bring down the price per share, opening the door to a broader range of investors. Is Amazon a buy before this new chapter begins? The answer is "yes." Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading