08.07.2022 06:33:20
ONE swiss bank SA - H1 2022 financial results - Profit warning
8 July 2022
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
ONE swiss bank SA
Profit Warning – Expected financial results as of 30 June 2022
ONE swiss bank (ONE) announces that it is likely to report positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and an improved net result for the period ending on 30 June 2022 compared to the period ending on 30 June 2021 (EBITDA of CHF-144 thousand / net results of CHF -2.78 million). As a consequence, ONE shall strengthen its regulatory equity.
Financial results as of 30 June 2022 will be published on 13 July 2022 instead of 28 July 2022 as previously announced, after approval by the Board of Directors.
For further information, please contact:
Julien Delécraz
Head of Marketing & Communication
investorrelations@oneswiss.com
+41 58 300 78 13
ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)
ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.
oneswissbank.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ONE swiss bank
|1,88
|9,94%
