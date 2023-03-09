

9 March 2023

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA publishes its 2022 Annual Report, announces a dividend payment and notifies of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

ONE swiss bank SA ("ONE”) today publishes its 2022 Annual Report, which includes the audited annual financial statements, the Corporate Governance Report and the Compensation Report. ONE has also notified of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023. A dividend payment of CHF 0.15 has been proposed to shareholders for approval.

After nine years as a director of ONE, including two years as the first chair of the merged entity, Geneviève Berclaz is stepping down to pursue new opportunities. "I accepted the chair of ONE to oversee the merger, the integration process and the turnaround, all of which are now complete,” says Geneviève. "With the Bank reporting a net profit, I consider that my role on the ONE Board of Directors has been fulfilled. After this successful journey, I’m happy to hand over the keys to a well-run business to my successor. Today, after almost a decade on the boards of various companies, I wish to take my career in a new direction. I’d like to thank my fellow directors at ONE and the Executive Committee for this fantastic achievement and for their team spirit, and our shareholders for standing with us.”

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting to appoint Frédéric Binder as the new chairman. Hélène Weidmann will be proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors.

- The 2022 Annual Report of ONE swiss bank SA can be downloaded here .

- The invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting (in French only) can be downloaded here .

All the documents are available on oneswissbank.com in the Investor relations section.

ONE swiss bank SA (SIX Swiss Exchange: ONE)

ONE swiss bank is a Swiss private bank listed on SIX Swiss Exchange with offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and a subsidiary in Dubai. It offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients as well as financial intermediaries.

