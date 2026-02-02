Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
02.02.2026 01:40:00
One Thing That's Even Better for Boeing Than Its Q4 Revenue Beat
Well done, Boeing (NYSE: BA)! Last quarter's top line of just under $24 billion not only topped analysts' expectations of $22.6 billion but also improved the year-earlier figure by 57%. The company also swung back to a profit, offering a glimmer of hope to the beleaguered aircraft maker's investors.There's a fairly important footnote to add to these numbers, though. That is, the comparison was to a rather lousy fourth quarter of 2024, when revenue fell 31% year over year. Indeed, it did $24 billion less business than it did in the final quarter of 2018, shortly before a couple of fatal crashes of new Boeing-made aircraft hinted at potential design flaws.Nevertheless, this commercial aircraft manufacturer's future has never been brighter in a far more important regard. That's its backlog of orders that have yet to be delivered. As of the end of last year, Boeing is sitting on a record-breaking $682.2 billion worth of airplane orders. And the backlog's growth appears to be accelerating.
