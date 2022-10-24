One Under-the-Radar Semiconductor Stock With 125% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor stocks have sold off nearly double the amount of the overall market this year, because of fears over a cyclical slowdown, as well as the cutting off of certain chip sales to China.Yet recent restrictions on China sales just go to show how important next-gen semiconductors are to the economy. And despite the cyclical downturn, the long-term growth in cloud, artificial intelligence, 5G, electric and autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things will all require more advanced chips over the long term.Within those trends, certain chip production processes are also growing in importance, such as advanced packaging. And a leader in the most cutting-edge advanced packaging tools is Netherlands-based BE Semiconductor N.V. (OTC: BESIY), also known as "BESI" for short. Here's why this under-the-radar company should be on your shopping list.Continue reading