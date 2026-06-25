Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.06.2026 22:37:00
One Wall Street Analyst Sees 50% Upside in SpaceX. Why I'm Still Not Buying the Stock.
Wall Street analysts are already offering their opinions on Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), with one firm forecasting 50% upside. Oppenheimer analyst Tim Horan, who already had a buy rating on SpaceX before its IPO, recently upped his price target from $190 to $250. Horan praised the company's vertical integration, saying it can disrupt a lot of different industries. One of those businesses is the wireless industry, with the analyst noting that the mobile market for Starlink could eventually become bigger than its satellite internet offering. He's bullish on that business as well, believing it could increase its capacity to serve hundreds of millions of customers.He noted that if Elon Musk's prediction of $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 is anywhere close, SpaceX could be a $10 trillion company. Horan did say that Musk's Terafab chip foundry and Starship rocket are ambitious projects that carry risk, but that SpaceX and Musk are great at these very ambitious projects. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|334,10
|1,41%
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