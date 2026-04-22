HydroGen Aktie
WKN DE: A0MKT1 / ISIN: US44887Q1085
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22.04.2026 16:11:05
One Year Strong: Plug and Olin’s Louisiana Hydrogen Plant Delivers Performance, Reliability, and Scale
On this year’s Earth Day, we are celebrating the one-year anniversary of our Louisiana plant in St. Gabriel. One year into operations, Plug and Olin’s Hidrogenii joint venture is demonstrating how reliable, large-scale hydrogen production can support today’s demand while advancing a more sustainable and reliable energy system.One year ago, Plug and Olin Corporation, through their joint venture Hidrogenii, celebrated the grand opening of their hydrogen liquefaction plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, marking an important step in building a more reliable hydrogen network across North America.On April 23, 2025, the ribbon was cut, the first liquid hydrogen tanker was filled, and the facility officially began commercial operations. It marked the beginning of a partnership combining Plug’s leading hydrogen technology with Olin’s decades of industrial expertise.Today, one year later, the Louisiana plant is delivering on that vision. Take a closer look inside the facility with a virtual tour of the St. Gabriel plant and see how it operates here.Since producing its first liquid hydrogen in April 2025, the facility has shown steady operational improvement and increasing production. From April through December 2025, the plant produced 595 metric tons of liquid hydrogen, building a strong foundation in its first months of operation.That momentum has continued into 2026. In the first quarter alone, the plant produced 448.3 metric tons, including 231.4 metric tons in March at 90% efficiency, reflecting continued progress in both performance and consistency. The facility also reached an average availability of 90% in Q1, reinforcing its role as a dependable supply source.This progress is translating directly into customer impact. Since opening, the plant has filled 133 hydrogen trailers in 2025 and an additional 101 trailers in the first quarter of 2026, including 53 in March. These deliveries support a wide range of customers from retail and logistics leaders such as Amazon, Walmart, The Home Depot, and Wegmans to industrial companies including Michelin, Stellantis, Valmet, and Southwire, as well as organizations like the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, FreezPak, Grainger, and Uline.With a production capacity of 15 tons per day, the St. Gabriel facility plays an important role in the Plug’s hydrogen network. Alongside operations in Woodbine, Georgia (15 TPD) and Charleston, Tennessee (10 TPD), the Louisiana plant contributes to a combined production capacity of 40 tons per day, helping strengthen hydrogen supply across North America.The progress achieved over the past year reflects the strength of the Hidrogenii joint venture and the collaboration behind it. Together, Plug and Olin are continuing to scale hydrogen production, meet customer demand and expand the infrastructure needed to support a more sustainable energy future.“Over the past year, we’ve seen what’s possible when strong partnerships and operational focus come together,” said Samuel Waldschmitt, Plant Manager of the Louisiana facility. “This plant has grown into a reliable, high-performing operation, and that’s a direct result of the collaboration between Plug, Olin, and the team on the ground in St. Gabriel. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and excited to continue building on this foundation.”As we mark Earth Day, this milestone is a reminder that progress toward a cleaner energy future is not abstract, it is being built, produced, and delivered today. One year in, the Louisiana plant is delivering where it matters most: supporting customers with reliable supply while continuing to advance cleaner energy solutions at scale. Happy Earth Day and Happy one year anniversary to the Hidrogenii production plant!The post One Year Strong: Plug and Olin’s Louisiana Hydrogen Plant Delivers Performance, Reliability, and Scale appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
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