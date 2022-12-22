OneAmerica® Names David Weisenburger as Next Chief Investment Officer

John Mason to retire in May after 36 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® today announced that David Weisenburger will succeed Chief Investment Officer John Mason upon his retirement at the end of May 2023. Mason has served OneAmerica for 36 years, the last 11 as chief investment officer.

Weisenburger will become only the fifth chief investment officer (CIO) for the companies of OneAmerica since World War II, a remarkable string of continuity in one of the roles most essential to OneAmerica maintaining its high level of financial strength and stability. His 15-year career at OneAmerica has included oversight of the bond portfolio, responsibility for investment strategy and risk management, as well as managing the administrative office functions.

"Dave has spent his career preparing for this role, and I am excited that this transition allows the passing of the baton of our chief investment officer from one highly capable leader to another," said Andrew Michie, chief financial officer for OneAmerica. "He has been a key architect of the successful strategies John has led and will continue the best of the exceptional culture in the Investments team. In short, he is extremely well-qualified."

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Weisenburger has served as vice president of Investment Strategy and Risk; vice president of Fixed Income Securities, and vice president of Marketable Bonds at OneAmerica. He was previously affiliated with Ohio Casualty Group and Summit Investment Partners.

Mason will continue to serve as CIO until his retirement in May, with he and Weisenburger working collaboratively through the transition period as deputy chief investment officer. Michie also lauded the leadership and contributions of Mason, who guided OneAmerica through the economic downturn in 2008-2009 with the highest financial performance rate of any U.S. insurance company.1 Mason also led a highly successful bond offering in 2021 and the company's strongest overall investment performance to date over the past two years.

"John epitomizes our values and is one of the humblest people I know. He has served us with distinction, guiding us with a sure hand and calm demeanor, acting as the best of stewards for our mission and our policyholders," said Michie. "Throughout his time, John has deeply understood the unique challenges of running an investment portfolio that must meet the complex needs of a mutual insurance holding company — and he has consistently delivered. On a more personal note, I have greatly valued his counsel and wisdom on a broad array of financial matters. His words are softly spoken, but he leaves big shoes to fill, and we have been greatly fortunate to have him."

About OneAmerica®

A national provider in the insurance and financial services marketplace for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources that are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies. To learn more about our financial ratings, visit https://www.oneamerica.com/about-us/financial-strength-ratings.

