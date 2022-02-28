OneAmerica® Names Dawson to lead Retirement Services Participant Workplace Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandy McCarthy, president of Retirement Services at OneAmerica®, today announced a new leader for the company's Participant Workplace Solutions team. This participant-focused group aims to deliver meaningful education and experiences that drive participants' financial confidence.

Heather Dawson, who brings extensive industry experience in the areas of financial education, participant services and business strategy and development, will step into this important role for OneAmerica.

"Participant Workplace Solutions is all about aligning around key participant decision points and deepening our focus on the end-to-end experience for this significant stakeholder group, helping participants to feel more confident in all aspects of their financial lives," said McCarthy. "Heather is passionate about improving financial security and overall well-being for individuals a view that perfectly aligns with our focus in Retirement Services. She also brings clear vision, shared values and extensive experience to this important role."

"My mission is simple: Focus on holistic financial confidence to optimize outcomes for participants," said Dawson, who will report directly to McCarthy. "Keeping our focus on the participant journey also fuels our growth as a business and reinforces what's always differentiated OneAmerica in the marketplace – relationships, education and customization."

Dawson's team includes financial professionals who are well-versed in critical areas including participant onboarding, participant financial consultation services and participant engagement.

Dawson's team is the next step in a multifaceted program kicked off by McCarthy in 2019, to deliver holistic financial wellness programs to participants, including strategically designed persona-driven and personalized education journeys that align to participants' needs.

Dawson's 30 years' experience includes leadership roles at Principal Financial Group, Russell Investments, Mercer and Morningstar. The Midwestern native, and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alum has spent her career in both U.S. and Australian financial service companies.

OneAmerica provides record-keeping for plans in asset classes of all sizes for clients related to 401(k), tax-exempt, governmental, combo plans, ESOP, defined benefit, cash balance and pension risk transfer.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

