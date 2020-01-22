OneCause Names Stephanie Ragozzino Chief Product Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced software industry veteran Stephanie Ragozzino will join the OneCause executive team as its first chief product officer.

Ragozzino brings 19 years of product management, client success, and software experience to her new role at OneCause. She's best known for her creative approach to problem solving and translating long-term company goals into specific product development milestones. Ragozzino has also been recognized by the B2B Innovator Awards as a B2B Vanguard, celebrating women who have not only had successful careers in B2B and driven results for their organizations, but have also helped to break new ground for women to advance their careers and roles.

"We're thrilled to have Stephanie join our executive team and lead our product strategy as we further innovate our fundraising software," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Stephanie has a proven track record of bringing to market industry leading solutions that solve real problems and create more value for customers. She will work closely with our product team as we continue to transform the world of online and event fundraising."

Prior to joining OneCause, Ragozzino served as the executive vice president of product for Indianapolis-based PERQ, successfully leading the organization through a new software launch that was recognized with a Gold Stevie Award for Best New Lead Generation Software and as a finalist for the Best New Tech Product at the TechPoint Mira Awards. Ragozzino has also held product leadership roles at Teradata and Aprimo.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to solve new and different challenges, helping nonprofits find creative ways to connect with supporters and raise funds for their missions," said Ragozzino. "The passion of the team and its mission is infectious, and I can't wait to continue the legacy of innovation for customers who truly make the world a better place."

Ragozzino earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana and is a resident of Indianapolis, Indiana.

About OneCause®

