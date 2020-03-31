OneConnect's Gamma Lab wins FinTech Team of the Year award at The Asset for two consecutive years

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConnect, a leading technology-as-a-service platform serving financial institutions in China, is pleased to announce that its artificial intelligence research institute, Gamma Lab, won the FinTech Team of the Year award for its strong technical prowess, wide range of deployment scenarios across the financial sector and high-speed growth at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2020 held by international authoritative media The Asset. The Gamma O platform was awarded the Best Digital Financial Project for its success since launch in providing one-stop solutions that empowered financial institutions and technology service providers in connecting with each other.

The Asset was founded in 1999, with its Triple A awards gaining a high level of influence and authority in Asian and international financial markets. For two consecutive years, Gamma Lab won the FinTech Team of the Year award, demonstrating OneConnect's industry leading position in both AI technology R&D and deployment.

OneConnect's information extraction technology led at the international AI competition SemEval 2020, representing another world first for Gamma Lab in new AI technologies beyond the successes that the institute had achieved in terms of performance in the areas of microexpression recognition, facial action unit recognition, machine reading comprehension, natural language generation, emotion recognition and deep learning model inference.

Gamma Lab not only has the leading AI technology, but also deploys the technology in financial scenarios. Its remote agent service uses robots rather than humans to reach customers efficiently and understand their expectations through intelligent outbound calling. Standardization and full assurance of service quality can be achieved through smart customer service, while through batching of work orders, repetitive customer service tasks can be eliminated, saving both labor and time.

The Gamma O open platform has three core values:

build a shared platform where banks can utilize its suite of standardized products and solutions or create customized products according to their individualized requirements,

establish a set of strict service provider entry standards, with the goal of assuring a secure and reliable technology service platform for banks while guaranteeing security and continuity for service providers, and

provide a sandbox testing environment, driving the transformation of financial institutions and to financial innovation.

Many technology developers and banks are in discussion with OneConnect to make the Gamma O open platform a part of their operations.

