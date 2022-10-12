Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 14:00:00

OneDay Announces Corporate Rebrand and Single Product Launch

Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, announces corporate rebrand and single-product launch.

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform today announced a corporate rebrand and single-product launch. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with a single product platform that merges all product verticals into one seamless application. The new brand identity marks a major milestone in the evolution of OneDay, as it continues to push toward becoming the leading video-based communication platform available in the market.

OneDay

We are excited to have a brand identity that reflects the innovative technology solution the company has become.

The new brand identity is rooted in the people, technology, and market expansion that have propelled the company to where it is today. Creating a unified platform and strong parent brand will be essential as OneDay continues to innovate the technology and vertically integrate product offerings within target markets.

"A new single product application and an industry-spanning solution have brought a lot of excitement to our team," said Clint Lee, Co-founder, and CEO of OneDay. "Since our company was founded in 2017, we have seen major success in bringing an easy-to-use solution to industries that were historically heavily dependent on generic text-based outreach. With a new single platform and an industry-spanning solution, we are excited to have a brand identity that reflects the innovative technology solution the company has become."

Today marks the official launch of the refreshed identity, which includes a new website. The improved site will provide an enhanced experience for stakeholders and be a valuable resource to understand the business, solutions, culture, and commitment to its people.

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to bring a best-in-class video solution to hospitality, real estate, professional services, and other industries to create high-quality, authentic videos that drive engagement, conversions, and sales. OneDay enables businesses to enhance their sales, marketing, internal, and external communication strategies by delivering video messages that are authentic, engaging, and effective. For more information on OneDay, please visit www.oneday.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneday-announces-corporate-rebrand-and-single-product-launch-301646388.html

SOURCE OneDay

