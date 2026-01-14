OneIM Acquisition Corp. Prices $250 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - OneIM Acquisition Corp. announced that it has successfully priced its initial public offering of $250 million.

The offering consists of 25 million units priced at $10.00 per unit, which are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and begin trading on January 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol "OIMAU."

The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-sixth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OIM" and "OIMAW," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on January 15, 2026. The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3.75 million additional units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.