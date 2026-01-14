14.01.2026 01:51:33

OneIM Acquisition Corp. Prices $250 Mln IPO

(RTTNews) - OneIM Acquisition Corp. announced that it has successfully priced its initial public offering of $250 million.

The offering consists of 25 million units priced at $10.00 per unit, which are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and begin trading on January 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol "OIMAU."

The company noted that each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-sixth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OIM" and "OIMAW," respectively.

The offering is expected to close on January 15, 2026. The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3.75 million additional units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen zum Handelsende rot -- ATX nach neuen Allzeithochs letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt nach Rekord stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die Wall Street zeigte sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen