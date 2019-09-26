OneLogin Honors America's Partners of the Year at Connect 19

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced the winners of its North American Partner of the Year Awards at OneLogin Connect 19, the company's annual user conference. For more information about Connect 19 visit the Connect 19 San Francisco website .

Today's workforce is in constant motion increasing the use of unsecured connections, unmanaged devices, and questionable password practices. The awards recognize partners that have shown commitment to customer innovation, product revenue, and growth, by selling OneLogin products that address these programs by offering solutions for single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and user provisioning, among others. This year's winners are:

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: BeyondTrust, the leader in Privileged Access Management for preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access.

Technology Partner of the Year: SolarWinds, a provider of IT infrastructure management software focused on monitoring and managing the performance of IT environments.

Solution Partner of the Year: Veristor Systems, which is focused on transformative business technology solutions to accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure, and systems they deploy.

Reseller Partner of the Year: Port53, a company focused on enterprise-grade security technologies that are easy to deploy and manage for small and medium-sized businesses.

MSP Partner of the Year: Kinetix, which provides managed services to maximize uptime and productivity at the lowest cost, focused on proactive service and prevention.

"OneLogin's channel partners help customers achieve their security goals by understanding the challenges facing organizations and offering comprehensive solutions," said Matt Hurley, vice president of global channels and strategic alliances, OneLogin. "Partners and those that have built integrations connecting to the OneLogin platform are core to the OneLogin strategy. Today we celebrate a few of them that are participating in the hyper-growth we as a company are experiencing."

Over the past year, OneLogin has made a significant investment in its channel program: OneLogin Accelerate. The company saw immediate lift at launch and quickly scaled in North America. Soon after, OneLogin began to bring on international markets in Asia Pacific and EMEA with distribution augmenting on-the-ground teams. The company will continue to expand on its international distribution, giving it access to more than 50 partners across 20 countries.

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onelogin-honors-americas-partners-of-the-year-at-connect-19-300925600.html

SOURCE OneLogin