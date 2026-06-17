Upstart Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL7 / ISIN: US91680M1071
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17.06.2026 17:15:43
OneMain vs. Upstart: Which Consumer Loan Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Should you prioritize the steady returns of an established lender or the high-growth potential of an AI disruptor? Comparing OneMain (NYSE:OMF) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) helps determine which fits your individual goals.OneMain focuses on personal loans for nonprime borrowers through a massive network of physical branches and digital tools. Upstart operates as a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence to help banks and credit unions price risk more accurately. Both companies facilitate consumer credit but utilize radically different business models to reach their target markets.OneMain provides personal loans and credit products to nonprime consumers through its extensive network of 1,300 branches and online platforms. The company operates in the consumer credit market and is a notable player among financial stocks. By focusing on personalized service and a local presence, it reaches borrowers who may have limited options through traditional banking channels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Upstart Holdings Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Upstart informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Upstart legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Banking upstart Barrenjoey merges to make a mini-Macquarie (Financial Times)
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09.02.26
|Ausblick: Upstart präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Upstart zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.01.26
|Why credit card upstart Brex is selling out to Big Plastic (Financial Times)
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23.01.26