ONEOK Aktie

ONEOK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 911060 / ISIN: US6826801036

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14.07.2026 00:45:00

Oneok Has Delivered More Than 30 Years of Dividend Stability and Growth. With a 4.7% Yield, Is It the Best Income Stock in the Sector to Buy Right Now?

Whenever investors are required to take on even modest amounts of risk, "best" is a subjective word. It means different things to different market participants, and that's true with energy stocks and any other corner of the equity market, for that matter. For some, the best stock is simply the top-performing name. Others assess "best" in value terms, while some investors view leadership from an income perspective. On the note of dividends, there's Oneok (NYSE: OKE), an Oklahoma-based midstream powerhouse that's been in business for 120 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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