ONEOK Aktie

ONEOK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 911060 / ISIN: US6826801036

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11.06.2026 11:45:00

Oneok Is Up 18% in 2026 and Currently Yields 4.8%. Is It Still Worth Buying?

Midstream energy company Oneok (NYSE: OKE) has had a strong start to 2026 in terms of stock performance. The company has risen more than 19% as of this writing. Oneok's dividend yield is still around 4.9%, but with the price increase, investors may be starting to question whether it's no longer a good time to buy. Oneok, which owns and operates more than 60,000 miles of pipelines, processing plants, and storage facilities, raised its 2026 guidance after a strong first quarter. Net income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12% and 13%, respectively. The annual dividend is now $4.28 per share. The company offers investors stability and growth through its diversified asset base. A 31% increase in natural gas liquids throughput volumes in the Permian and Gulf Coast segments was a large factor in the successful quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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