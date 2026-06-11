ONEOK Aktie
WKN: 911060 / ISIN: US6826801036
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11.06.2026 11:45:00
Oneok Is Up 18% in 2026 and Currently Yields 4.8%. Is It Still Worth Buying?
Midstream energy company Oneok (NYSE: OKE) has had a strong start to 2026 in terms of stock performance. The company has risen more than 19% as of this writing. Oneok's dividend yield is still around 4.9%, but with the price increase, investors may be starting to question whether it's no longer a good time to buy. Oneok, which owns and operates more than 60,000 miles of pipelines, processing plants, and storage facilities, raised its 2026 guidance after a strong first quarter. Net income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12% and 13%, respectively. The annual dividend is now $4.28 per share. The company offers investors stability and growth through its diversified asset base. A 31% increase in natural gas liquids throughput volumes in the Permian and Gulf Coast segments was a large factor in the successful quarter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ONEOK Inc (New)
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05.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine ONEOK-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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29.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert ONEOK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ONEOK von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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22.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem ONEOK-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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21.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich ONEOK-Anleger freuen (finanzen.at)
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15.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ONEOK von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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08.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier ONEOK-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem ONEOK-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|S&P 500-Wert ONEOK-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in ONEOK von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: ONEOK öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)