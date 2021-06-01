|
ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
TULSA, Okla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2, 2021.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
Analyst Contact:
Megan Patterson
918-561-5325
Media Contact:
Brad Borror
918-588-7582
