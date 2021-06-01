01.06.2021 22:15:00

ONEOK to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

TULSA, Okla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 2, 2021.

Investor materials are accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact: 

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-bernstein-strategic-decisions-conference-301303286.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

