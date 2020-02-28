28.02.2020 22:15:00

ONEOK to Participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit March 2-3, 2020, in Vail, Colorado.

Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 7 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (8 a.m. Central Standard Time) on March 2, 2020.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Andrew Ziola


918-588-7683

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-the-credit-suisse-energy-summit-301013498.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Sorgen verschrecken Anleger: ATX knickt vor dem Wochenende ein -- DAX schließt unter 12.000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Asiens Indizes letztlich deutlich schwächer
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett nochmals steil bergab. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost kam es am Freitag unterdessen ebenfalls zum Ausverkauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB