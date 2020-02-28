|
28.02.2020 22:15:00
ONEOK to Participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit
TULSA, Okla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the Credit Suisse Energy Summit March 2-3, 2020, in Vail, Colorado.
Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 7 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (8 a.m. Central Standard Time) on March 2, 2020.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.
For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Analyst Contact:
Andrew Ziola
918-588-7683
Media Contact:
Brad Borror
918-588-7582
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-the-credit-suisse-energy-summit-301013498.html
SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Sorgen verschrecken Anleger: ATX knickt vor dem Wochenende ein -- DAX schließt unter 12.000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Asiens Indizes letztlich deutlich schwächer
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett nochmals steil bergab. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. An den Handelsplätzen in Fernost kam es am Freitag unterdessen ebenfalls zum Ausverkauf.