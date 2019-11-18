|
18.11.2019 22:15:00
ONEOK to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference
TULSA, Okla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference on Nov. 20, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.
Materials used at the conference will be accessible on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com, beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (4 p.m. Central Standard Time) on Nov. 19, 2019.
ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.
ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.
For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.
