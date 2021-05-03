OneOncology Appoints Two New Board Members

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced that Natalie Dickson, MD, President and Chief Medical Officer for Tennessee Oncology, and Curtis Warfield, President and Chief Executive Officer of Windham Advisors, a private equity and strategic advisory firm, have joined the Board of Managers. Mr. Warfield will also chair OneOncology's Audit and Compliance Committees.

"Dr. Natalie Dickson and Curtis Warfield each bring significant experience that will enhance our Board," said David Chernow, Chairman of OneOncology's Board of Managers. "Dr. Dickson is an incredible physician leader, and Curtis Warfield has a wealth of board, technology and payer experience in healthcare. I'm looking forward to working with both of them to enhance the delivery of cancer care and benefit the practice partners we serve."

Dr. Dickson is President and Chief Medical Officer for Tennessee Oncology, where she guides process improvement, regulatory affairs and safety initiatives. She is also skilled in stakeholder management, maintaining a cooperative working relationship along the healthcare continuum with staff, physicians, hospitals and payers. Her passion for improving the delivery of care for patients drives her focus on physician-led collaboration with technology vendors, pharmaceutical innovators and other organizations. As Tennessee Oncology leads in the implementation of alternative payment models, Dr. Dickson is focused on prioritizing quality initiatives, reducing unnecessary variation, and analyzing and sharing performance metrics. Dr. Dickson also has maintained an active hematology-oncology practice for the past 22 years.

Curtis Warfield, an accomplished C-suite executive, has served in senior roles with three Fortune 500 companies. In addition to his leadership role at Windham Advisors, he is also currently a board member of Texas Roadhouse, a publicly traded global brand, as well as the Chairman of its Nominating and Governance Committee.

Mr. Warfield, who is a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expert and a certified public accountant, has also served as part of the senior leadership team of Anthem, Inc., one of the nation's largest health insurers with over $100 billion in revenues, from 2017 to 2019. As a senior executive at HCA, the largest healthcare provider in the country, from 1997 to 2016 he held a variety of roles with the majority of his tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of NPAS, a healthcare services company.

With these additions, OneOncology's nine-member Board of Managers consists of five physicians. Board members are Jeff Patton, MD, CEO; David Chernow, Chairman; Natalie Dickson, MD; Senator Bill Frist, MD; Edward Licitra, MD; Justin Sunshine; Jeff Vacirca, MD; Robbert Vorhoff; and Curtis Warfield.

