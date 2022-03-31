OnePlus 10 Pro5G Launches Exclusively on T-Mobile, America’s Leading 5G Network

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the OnePlus 10 Pro5G is coming exclusively to T-Mobile. The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider in the U.S. to land the latest flagship 5G smartphone from OnePlus, available online and in T-Mobile stores on April 14. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can pick it up for FREE with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX, or half off with eligible trade-in on ANY postpaid plan. That’s with 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

"America’s leading 5G network, an exclusive 5G device AND unbeatable value… what’s not to love?” Said Mike Katz, CMO of T-Mobile. "Light up the OnePlus 10 Pro5G on the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network and unleash it on our most popular value-packed plan, Magenta MAX, for FREE. Another customer win for the books.”

The OnePlus 10 Pro5G taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G – meaning super-fast speeds and 5G coverage in more places than any other provider. Experts agree. Over 20 third-party reports rank T-Mobile’s 5G #1 in speed or availability over the last year.

The OnePlus 10 Pro5G features a 6.7” QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz for crisp videos and seamless gaming. It has triple rear cameras including a 50MP ultra-wide camera with the capability to capture a 150-degree fisheye photo. It comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery and 65W wired charging. Adventure-ready customers can rest easy with an IP68-rating that can withstand dust, dirt and water. Stay tuned for the unboxing, livestreaming on April 14 at 7am PT, here.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the OnePlus 10 Pro5G in Volcanic Black with the above offers or pick it up for $37.50/month ($0 down, FRP: $899.99) — all for well qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobile’s EIP.

Looking to upgrade to Magenta MAX? Customers get Unlimited Premium Data — 4G and 5G — that can’t slow down based on how much data they use, plus UHD streaming up to 4K resolution included, and 40GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data. Magenta MAX also includes Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for single lines and family plans, free international roaming in 200+ locations, industry-leading scam protection with Scam Shield Premium and an award-winning Team of Experts customer care team.

For more information on the OnePlus devices coming to T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/oneplus-phone-deals. And one more thing! For customers looking for new earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2 are coming to T-Mobile on April 14.

