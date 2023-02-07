OnePlus Welcomes 2023 with the Launch of Three Flagship Products in the U.S. and Canada

Delivering greater efficiency, speed and integration between devices, these latest releases enrich the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology company OnePlus launched three flagship products: the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone; the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds; and the OnePlus Pad at GMR Grounds, Aerocity, in New Delhi . The OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard was also introduced at the event. Embodying OnePlus' 'Never Settle' motto, the latest products are distinguished by purposeful designs, industry-leading technology, and advanced interconnectivity with the brand's ecosystem.

"OnePlus' expanding portfolio reflects the company's unique 1+4+X strategy," explains Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus, senior vice president and chief of product at OPPO and OnePlus. "'1' represents the flagship smartphone, while '4' signifies supporting ecosystem devices such as TVs, earbuds, watches, and tablets. 'X' represents a whole world of products which connect to the OnePlus ecosystem to build a superior digital life. The launch of these products reinforce OnePlus' position as a pioneer in digital devices and technology."

The OnePlus 11 5G

Combining an extreme fast and smooth experience, effortless imaging and modern elegant design, the latest OnePlus 11 5G is definitely a well-rounded flagship.

Extreme Fast and Smooth Experience That Lasts

The OnePlus 11 5G provides an extreme fast and smooth experience through its powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, delivering increased CPU and GPU speeds (35% and 25% respectively), along with improved power efficiency. This mobile platform also supports real time hardware-enabled Ray Tracing. A 3D dynamic live wallpaper named PhysRay Wallpaper developed by OPPO open-source PhysRay SDK was introduced on the OnePlus 11 5G. Users can slide, swipe or click on the phone to experience the vivid and realistic shadow, reflection, and refraction effects. The OnePlus 11 5G also comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM memory and RAM-Vita technology to allow for up to 44 applications active in the background. A 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging system, coupled with a 5000 mAh dual-cell battery, prolong the battery lifespan and provide peace of mind during extended use. In North America, the OnePlus 11 5G charges with an 80W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger, taking only 27 minutes from 1% to 100% battery capacity.

The OnePlus 11 5G can provide a long-term fast and smooth experience. It is certified by TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A, TÜV SÜD Precise Touching S Rating, SGS Perceived Fluency A+, and TÜV Rheinland for Safe Charging and Usage. The OnePlus 11 5G is also the first OnePlus device that will be eligible for four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

In addition, The OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 device to be approved as Snapdragon Spaces™ Ready. It is the entrance for developers to bring their XR ideas to life and to explore the full potential of headworn AR.

Excellence on Display and Audio

The OnePlus 11 5G invites users to see the world in its full vibrancy and color, thanks to its 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED Display with LTPO 3.0. LTPO 3.0 is a self-developed technology that saves energy and adapts refresh rates according to the specific use, ensuring consistency and clarity regardless of the content. The display of the OnePlus 11 5G is certified by SGS Low Blue Light Ex.

The OnePlus 11 5G is one of the first Android smartphones to be transformed by Dolby Vision to elevate every experience with a stunning picture that brings your on-the-go entertainment to life. The OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the Dual "Reality" Speakers and supports Dolby Atmos, which takes the audio experience to a new level, both via onboard speakers or Bluetooth headphones.

In addition, with the support of Dolby Head Tracking on the OnePlus 11 5G, you will be able to enjoy a new level of lifelike realism and experience a better sense of space when using compatible wireless earbuds – as you turn your head left and right when listening to your favorite surround sound or Dolby Atmos content, the audio recalibrates the soundstage to create a more natural and more immersive audio experience, keeping you in the middle of the story.

Effortless Imaging

The OnePlus 11 5G's triple-camera system accurately records each moment and naturally enhances images. Equipped with an IMX890 50MP main sensor, IMX709 32MP portrait lens, and IMX581 48MP ultra-wide camera, the device meets the needs of every aspiring photographer. The 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile on the OnePlus 11 5G marks a new Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, supported by a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor for light-color identification and the Hasselblad Portrait Mode to provide almost DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects. The OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with the latest iteration of our inhouse algorithm, TurboRAW HDR, to capture scenes with "pristine HDR clarity" of wide dynamic range.

Modern Elegance Design

Embodying modern elegance, the sleek OnePlus 11 5G strikes a careful balance between purposeful design and creative individuality.

Users can choose between Titan Black or Eternal Green. Evoking a refined rawness, the Titan Black edition uses Matte Frosted Glass to create an irresistibly smooth, but sturdy, hand-held feeling. Inspired by the shades of the rainforest dusk, the Eternal Green version brings a vibrancy to the sleek-smooth exterior while an internal layering treatment works to reduce fingerprint stains.

To improve the phone's ergonomics, OnePlus engineers focused on the overall curvature to ensure all surfaces are on a similar plane, greatly improving the in-hand feel by almost eliminating any bumps.

Pricing and Availability

In North America, the OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale on February 16 at 10:00 AM US ET. The device will retail at USD$699/CAD$999 for the 8+128GB variant and USD$799/CAD$1149 for the 16+256GB variant. The device will be available for purchase on OnePlus.com, Amazon and Best Buy.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Designed in collaboration with industry-renowned partners, the One Plus Buds Pro 2 takes audio quality to new heights with cinema-worthy sound, intuitive features and premium design.

Spatial Audio for Android Users

Setting a new industry standard, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the first true wireless stereo earbuds to offer spatial audio stability and compatibility for Android users. Spatial audio technology simulates the surround-sound experience of a cinema, fully immersing users in the entertainment.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 hold the distinction of being one of the first true wireless stereo earbuds to adopt Google's signature spatial audio function developed for Android 13. Under the Android 13 framework, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also unlock the immersive multi-dimensional experience for multi-channel audio source on YouTube and Disney+.

Sound Partnerships

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also boast an equalizer (EQ) tuned by Oscar®-winning composer, Hans Zimmer, allowing users to adjust the balance of frequency components to match Hans' signature taste and musical styles. Named "Soundscape," the customized EQ invites audiophiles to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multi-layered reverberations of an action film.

OnePlus also entered an exclusive partnership with Danish loudspeaker manufacturer, Dynaudio, to co-create the MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers. The 11mm+6mm dual drivers steadily deliver low frequency for a deeper, fuller, and more texture dynamic bass, as well as pristine vocals. The earbuds also feature one Dynaudio default EQ and three customized EQs namely Bold, Serenade and Bass.

A Quiet Revolution

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 feature industry-leading TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 boast a transparency mode that, once active, allows users to engage in a clear conversation with people around them, even with the earbuds on.

Designed for worry-free listening, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 deliver up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. To maintain a fast and smooth streaming experience, the next-generation earbuds feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and dual connection.

Pricing and Availability

In North America, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will go on sale on February 16 at 10:00 AM US ET for USD$179/CAD$269 on OnePlus.com and Amazon.

The OnePlus Pad

OnePlus announces its entry into the tablet market, with the launch of its first flagship device, the OnePlus Pad. The launch of the OnePlus Pad completes the company's device ecosystem offering, represented by its "1+4+X" product matrix.

OnePlus Iconic Design

OnePlus Pad inherits the company's iconic, elegant and purposeful design. It comes with self-developed Star Orbit metal craft, OnePlus Pad utilizes aluminium alloy CNC cutting to deliver unparalleled beauty and texture. Halo Green is an iconic colorway of the OnePlus Pad. Being expansive and stunning, this Halo Green blends the vibrancy of life with the vastness of space. Notably, the centred camera frees users from inconveniences when holding it and taking photos. The OnePlus Pad is encased in a Unified Metal Body incorporated with a 2.5D round edge treatment – standing as an industry first – and the cambered frame design makes the device feel thinner and easy to hold. The super slim 6.54mm bezel brings an 88% screen-to-body ratio. Overall, the design of the OnePlus Pad allows users to hold it comfortably without fatigue.

Superior Efficiency

With optimised hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad is a perfect choice for busy, multitasking users. The OnePlus Pad is powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to sport a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. To enhance the superior efficiency and multi-tasking capability, the OnePlus Pad comes with 12GB RAM1, working together with RAM-VITA. Additionally, the tablet comes with a 9510mAh battery2, ensuring over 12 hours of video watching and 1-month standby life.3 It also comes with 67W SUPERVOOC charging, enabling a full charge in 80 minutes, 4 eliminating worries over battery power during marathon meetings or extended gameplay.

Furthermore, The OnePlus Pad seamlessly connects with OnePlus smartphones.5 Cellular data sharing6 allows the OnePlus Pad to surf the internet by connecting to Wi-Fi automatically through the smartphone. Instead of purchasing a separate SIM card for the tablet, users can enjoy the internet in more affordable ways. The cellular data sharing capability supports connections around 1-5 meters away, offering enhanced convenience.

Prominent Entertainment

The OnePlus Pad is designed for total entertainment in its 11.61-inch screen7 and industry-first 7:5 ratio. It has the highest refresh rate ever on a table, providing 144Hz8. With a large and unique screen, more lines of an e-book can be shown, more rows of a spreadsheet will be listed, and more horizons will be exhibited while gaming.

To complement the screen, the OnePlus Pad is equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive audio-video experience. In addition, the tables is supported by OnePlus' self-developed Omni bearing Sound Field technology, which intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.

The OnePlus Pad also comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard.

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is the first commercial product to be globally released from the co-creation platform, OnePlus Featuring. It is a fully-customizable mechanical keyboard engineered with Keychron technology. This high-performing mechanical keyboard delivers overall comfort, functionality, and durability.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

1 OnePlus Pad comes with 8GB and 12GB version, availability various from countries.

2 OnePlus Pad's battery has an equivalent capacity of about 9510mAh (typical). This model supports 67W Fast Charge, and the battery has been especially encrypted for safety purposes. Please go to an official OnePlus service center to repair your battery or get a genuine replacement battery. Due to country restrictions, some adapters cannot support 67W. Both 67W and 65W charging rates require official OnePlus adapters.

3 The data comes from internal lab, tests was done under extreme environment which does not connect any other Bluetooth device and have no app running on the background.

4 The data comes from internal lab, tests was done under extreme environment which does not connect any other Bluetooth device and have no app running on the background.

5 OnePlus Pad supports Multi-Screen Connect with OnePlus phones running OxygenOS 13.1 or above. Due to hardware performance and other reasons, the range of supported models will be based on the actual phone version used.

6 Only supports on OxygenOS 13.1 or above.

7 The 11.61" display size measurement is measured diagonally from corner to corner.

8 The 144 Hz refresh rate is only available to whitelisted apps (subject to change). Scrolling will have up to a 120 Hz refresh rate.

