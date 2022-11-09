OneSpan Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

BTIG Technology Innovation Summit. OneSpan management will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. BTIG events are intended for their prospective and existing clients only. Interested investors are requested to contact their BTIG representative.

16th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference. OneSpan management will host investor meetings on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

