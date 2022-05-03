OneSpan Reports Results for First Quarter 2022

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in identity verification and e-signatures today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results, including 21% ARR growth, 22% recurring revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA,” stated OneSpan CEO, Matt Moynahan. "We delivered a solid quarter while working hard to finalize our long-term strategic plan. I look forward to discussing with you the details of the plan, including our innovation, go-to-market strategy and capital realignment in two weeks at our investor day.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was $52.4 million, an increase of 3% from $50.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit was $36.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $34.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 70%, compared to 67% for the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million, compared to $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Other income (expense) for the first quarter of 2022 was $15.6 million compared to $(0.4) million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a $14.8 million gain on the sale of OneSpan’s investment in Promon AS.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. GAAP net loss was $9.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $(5.3) million for the first quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at March 31, 2022 totaled $119.9 million compared to $98.5 million at December 31, 2021 and $115.2 million at March 31, 2021.

Outlook

For the Full Year 2022, OneSpan expects:

Revenue to meet or exceed full year 2021 revenue.

We are finalizing our review of our full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA outlook in context with our strategic plan and will provide an update at our investor day on May 17.

Investor Day on May 17, 2022

OneSpan will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The event will be held in New York and is expected to start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com. A replay, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST. During the conference call, Mr. Matthew Moynahan, CEO, and Mr. Jan Kees van Gaalen, interim CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021.

To access the conference call, dial 844-200-6205 for the U.S. or Canada and 1-929-526-1599 for international callers. The access code is 500677.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. The recorded version of the conference call will be available on the OneSpan website as soon as possible following the call and will be available for replay for approximately one year.

_______________________________ 1 Recurring revenue is comprised of subscription, term-based software licenses, and maintenance revenue. 2 ARR is calculated as the annualized value of our customer recurring contracts with a term of at least one-year, as of the measuring date. These include subscription, term-based license, and maintenance contracts and exclude one-time fees. To the extent that we are negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of a recurring contract, we continue to include that revenue in ARR if we are actively in discussion with the customer for a new recurring contract or renewal, or until such customer notifies us that it is not renewing its recurring contract. 3 DBNE is defined as the year-over-year growth in ARR from the same set of customers at the end of the prior year period. 4 An explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure has also been provided in the tables below.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions they execute. OneSpan’s security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits, performance and functionality of our products and solutions, including future offerings; our expectations, beliefs, plans, operations and strategies relating to our business and the future of our business; our strategic plans regarding our portfolio, including acquisitions and dispositions; and our expectations regarding our financial performance in the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "seek", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "continue", "outlook", "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might", and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our business and financial results include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of our products and solutions and competitors’ offerings; the potential effects of technological changes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it; disruption in global transportation and supply chains; our ability to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; the execution of our transformative strategy on a global scale; the increasing frequency and sophistication of cybersecurity attacks; claims that we have infringed the intellectual property rights of others; changes in customer requirements; price competitive bidding; changing laws, government regulations or policies; pressures on price levels; investments in new products or businesses that may not achieve expected returns; impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings; actions of activist stockholders; and exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, as well as those factors described in the "Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Form 10-K. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and other important information can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.onespan.com. We do not have any intent, and disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking information to reflect events that occur, circumstances that exist or changes in our expectations after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Unless otherwise noted, references in this press release to "OneSpan”, "Company”, "we”, "our”, and "us” refer to OneSpan Inc. and its subsidiaries.

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2022 2021 (1.) Revenue Product and license $ 29,485 $ 28,445 Services and other 22,962 22,330 Total revenue 52,447 50,775 Cost of goods sold Product and license 9,079 10,752 Services and other 6,690 5,781 Total cost of goods sold 15,769 16,533 Gross profit 36,678 34,242 Operating costs Sales and marketing 15,895 17,168 Research and development 13,749 12,244 General and administrative 14,895 12,551 Amortization of intangible assets 1,382 1,573 Total operating costs 45,921 43,536 Operating loss (9,243 ) (9,294 ) Interest income (expense), net (17 ) 4 Other income (expense), net 15,647 (362 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 6,387 (9,652 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,173 (501 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,214 $ (9,151 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 39,577 39,996 Diluted 39,687 39,996

(1) 2021 results have been revised to correct for certain immaterial misstatements. For additional information, see the "Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements” section of this press release.

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 83,645 $ 63,380 Short term investments 36,302 35,108 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,292 in 2022 and $1,419 in 2021 35,704 56,612 Inventories, net 10,388 10,345 Prepaid expenses 7,656 7,594 Contract assets 5,410 4,694 Other current assets 9,591 9,356 Total current assets 188,696 187,089 Property and equipment, net 10,253 10,757 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,849 9,197 Goodwill 94,586 96,174 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 19,728 21,270 Deferred income taxes 3,679 3,786 Contract assets - non-current 318 195 Other assets 9,802 13,803 Total assets $ 335,911 $ 342,271 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,231 $ 8,204 Deferred revenue 50,988 54,617 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 14,109 16,607 Short-term income taxes payable 735 1,103 Other accrued expenses 7,297 7,668 Deferred compensation 80 877 Total current liabilities 80,440 89,076 Long-term deferred revenue 7,326 9,125 Long-term lease liabilities 9,932 10,180 Other long-term liabilities 7,554 7,770 Long-term income taxes payable 5,054 5,054 Deferred income taxes 2,010 1,286 Total liabilities 112,316 122,491 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock: $.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 40,613 and 40,593 shares issued; 40,021 and 40,001 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 100,975 100,250 Treasury stock, at cost, 592 and 592 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (12,501 ) (12,501 ) Retained earnings 148,387 143,173 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,306 ) (11,182 ) Total stockholders' equity 223,595 219,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 335,911 $ 342,271

OneSpan Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) from operations $ 5,214 $ (9,151 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,097 2,310 Loss on disposal of assets 1 22 Gain on sale of equity-method investment (14,810 ) — Deferred tax benefit 794 (732 ) Stock-based compensation 1,360 1,342 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 19,893 8,554 Allowance for doubtful accounts 666 34 Inventories, net (260 ) 1,748 Contract assets (904 ) 2,346 Accounts payable (941 ) 140 Income taxes payable (332 ) (1,634 ) Accrued expenses (2,723 ) 3,090 Deferred compensation (797 ) (1,527 ) Deferred revenue (5,156 ) 322 Other assets and liabilities (442 ) (3,281 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,660 3,583 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short term investments (15,812 ) (25,234 ) Maturities of short term investments 14,500 7,565 Additions to property and equipment (272 ) (755 ) Additions to intangible assets (7 ) (16 ) Sale of equity-method investment 18,874 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,283 (18,440 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (635 ) (2,139 ) Net cash used in financing activities (635 ) (2,139 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (45 ) (558 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 20,263 (17,554 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 64,228 89,241 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 84,491 $ 71,687

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited):

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Hardware $ 15,352 $ 17,668 Term-based software licenses 13,152 7,977 Perpetual software licenses 981 2,800 Product and license $ 29,485 $ 28,445 Subscription 10,117 8,405 Professional services 900 1,402 Maintenance, support, and other 11,945 12,523 Services and other $ 22,962 $ 22,330 Total revenue $ 52,447 $ 50,775

Recurring Revenue (in thousands, unaudited):

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Subscription $ 10,117 $ 8,405 Term-based software licenses 13,152 7,977 Maintenance, support, and other 11,945 12,523 Total Recurring Revenue $ 35,214 $ 28,905

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain non-GAAP operating metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Our management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business and facilitates in comparison to our historical operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful within the context described below, they are in fact incomplete and are not measures that should be used to evaluate our full performance or our prospects. Such an evaluation needs to consider all of the complexities associated with our business including, but not limited to, how past actions are affecting current results and how they may affect future results, how we have chosen to finance the business, and how taxes affect the final amounts that are or will be available to stockholders as a return on their investment. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are found below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, lease exit costs, rebranding costs, and non-routine shareholder matters. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a simplified measure of performance for use in communicating our performance to investors and analysts and for comparisons to other companies within our industry. As a performance measure, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a view of our operating results that is most closely related to serving our customers. By excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, we are able to evaluate performance without considering decisions that, in most cases, are not directly related to meeting our customers’ requirements and were either made in prior periods (e.g., depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, non-routine shareholder matters), deal with the structure or financing of the business (e.g., interest, one-time strategic action costs) or reflect the application of regulations that are outside of the control of our management team (e.g., taxes). Similarly, we find that the comparison of our results to those of our competitors is facilitated when we do not consider the impact of these items.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 5,214 $ (9,151 ) Interest income (expense), net 17 (4 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,173 (501 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,097 2,310 Long-term incentive compensation 1,224 1,542 Non-recurring items (1) (9,485 ) 548 Adjusted EBITDA $ 240 $ (5,256 )

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-recurring items include a $(14.8) million non-operating gain on sale of our investment in Promon AS, $2.7 million of outside services related to our strategic action plan, and $2.7 million of severance costs and retention bonuses related to our restructuring plan. Non-recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include $0.5 million of outside service costs related to the proxy contest.

Non-GAAP Net Income & Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as net income or EPS before the consideration of long-term incentive compensation expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, and certain non-recurring items. We use these measures to assess the impact of our performance excluding items that can significantly impact the comparison of our results between periods and the comparison to competitors.

Long-term incentive compensation for management and others is directly tied to performance, and this measure allows management to see the relationship of the cost of incentives to the performance of the business operations directly if such incentives are based on that period’s performance. To the extent that such incentives are based on performance over a period of several years, there may be periods that have significant adjustments to the accruals in the period that relate to a longer period of time, which can make it difficult to assess the results of the business operations in the current period. In addition, the Company’s long-term incentives generally reflect the use of restricted stock unit grants or cash awards while other companies may use different forms of incentives the cost of which is determined on a different basis, which makes a comparison difficult. We exclude amortization of intangible assets as we believe the amount of such expense in any given period may not be correlated directly to the performance of the business operations and that such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions, the full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets or the write down of such assets due to an impairment event. However, intangible assets contribute to current and future revenue, and related amortization expense will recur in future periods until expired or written down.

We also exclude certain non-recurring items including one-time strategic action costs and non-recurring shareholder matters, as these items are unrelated to the operations of our core business. By excluding these items, we are better able to compare the operating results of our underlying core business from one reporting period to the next.

We make a tax adjustment based on the above adjustments resulting in an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which may differ from the GAAP tax rate. We believe the effective tax rates we use in the adjustment are reasonable estimates of the overall tax rates for the Company under its global operating structure.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 5,214 $ (9,151 ) Long-term incentive compensation 1,224 1,542 Amortization of intangible assets 1,382 1,573 Non-recurring items (1) (9,485 ) 548 Tax impact of adjustments (2) 1,376 (733 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (289 ) $ (6,221 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 39,577 39,996

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, non-recurring items include a $(14.8) million non-operating gain on sale of our share of Promon AS, $2.7 million of outside services related to our strategic action plan, and $2.7 million of severance costs and retention bonuses related to our restructuring plan. Non-recurring items for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include $0.5 million of outside service costs related to the proxy contest.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated as 20% of the adjustments in all periods.

Revision of Prior Period Financial Statements

As previously disclosed, the Company identified immaterial errors related to certain costs directly attributable to the production and distribution of hardware products. The costs were not properly categorized in certain prior periods, which resulted in an understatement of product and license cost of goods sold and an overstatement of sales and marketing expense.

We evaluated the aggregate effects of the errors to our previously issued financial statements in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletins No. 99 and No. 108 and, based upon quantitative and qualitative factors, determined that the errors were not material to the previously issued financial statements and disclosures included in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, or for any quarterly periods included therein or through our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Current Report on Form 8-K for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021. Additional information around the prior period adjustments is available in the notes to the financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

To correct these immaterial errors related to prior periods, the company adjusted the prior period product and license cost of goods sold and sales and marketing expense in this earnings press release and expects to adjust the prior period amounts in future filings with the SEC.

The following table tables present the effects of the aforementioned revisions on our consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 in thousands As Previously Reported Adjustments As Revised Cost of goods sold Product and license $ 9,541 $ 1,211 $ 10,752 Total cost of goods sold 15,322 1,211 16,533 Gross profit 35,453 (1,211 ) 34,242 Operating costs Sales and marketing 18,379 (1,211 ) 17,168 Total operating costs 44,747 (1,211 ) 43,536

