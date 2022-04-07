OneSpan to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 3, 2022

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in digital identity verification and e-signatures, today announced it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

On May 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Connect to the webcast:

Use this link: OneSpan first quarter 2022 earnings call webcast

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

US/Canada: 844-200-6205

International: +1-929-526-1599

The access code for participants is 500677.

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes early.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions they execute. OneSpan’s security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than half of the top 100 global banks and thousands of financial institutions around the world. Whether automating agreements with identity verification and e-signatures, reducing fraud using advanced analytics, or transparently securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps lower costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience. Learn more at OneSpan.com.

