OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2022

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

On August 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same website.

Use this link: OneSpan second quarter 2022 earnings call webcast

Dial-in telephone numbers for the conference call are:

US/Canada: 844-200-6205

International: +1-929-526-1599

The access code for participants is 842970.

Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

