OneSpaWorld Holdings Aktie

OneSpaWorld Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PGAS / ISIN: BSP736841136

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 13:12:48

OneSpaWorld Affirms Q4 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) said, on a preliminary basis, for the fourth quarter, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $239.5 million to $244.5 million, revised from previous guidance of $241 million to $246 million; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30 million to $32 million, unchanged from its previous guidance.

On a preliminary basis, for fiscal 2025, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $958.5 million to $963.5 million, versus previous guidance of $960 million to $965 million; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122 million to $124 million, unchanged from its previous guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: total revenues in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $128 million to $138 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Registered Shs 22,25 0,82% OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Montag die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen