OneSpaWorld Holdings Q4 Earnings - Update

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) expects its first-quarter and annual revenues in line with analysts' estimates.

For the quarter, OneSpaWorld projects revenue of $204 million to $209 million, compared with the Street view $204.73 million.

For the full year, the firm expects revenue of $850 million to $870 million, versus analysts' estimate of $862.71 million.

Q4 Results:

Below are the earnings highlights for OneSpaWorld Holdings:

Earnings: -$7.304 million in Q4 vs. -$2.330 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $12.500 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.17 per share Revenue: $194.806 million in Q4 vs. $168.922 million in the same period last year.