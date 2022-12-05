|
05.12.2022 15:00:00
OneTrust's "Trending Toward Trust" Report Gives Organizations Insight into 2023
Seven trends show why trust will be the competitive advantage
ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has released its first Trending toward trust report: What organizations need to watch in 2023. As organizational trust becomes a top priority for companies of all sizes and industries, the report highlights seven key industry trends relevant to privacy, security, ethics, and ESG professionals in the coming year.
"Looking at the societal, economic, and regulatory forces impacting companies today allows us to forecast what organizations need to know to make informed decisions tomorrow," said Blake Brannon, chief product and strategy officer at One Trust. "By viewing these trends through the lens of trust, we can identify the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as businesses and leaders embrace full-scale trust initiatives and prioritize programs across privacy, security, ethics, and ESG."
"The future of trust and the importance that consumers are placing on trust when it comes to their wallets both B2C and B2B cannot be ignored," said Ryan O'Leary, research manager at IDC. "Organizations need to embed trust and privacy into the core of their business or face ignoring readily available tailwinds for their business."
The report details 2023 trends, including:
Read the full report: Trending toward trust: What organizations need to watch in 2023About OneTrust
As society redefines risk and opportunity, OneTrust empowers tomorrow's leaders to succeed through trust and impact with the Trust Intelligence Platform. The market-defining Trust Intelligence Platform from OneTrust connects privacy, GRC, ethics, and ESG teams, data, and processes, so all companies can collaborate seamlessly and put trust at the center of their operations and culture by unlocking their value and potential to thrive by doing what's good for people and the planet.
Learn more at OneTrust.com.
1 "Opinion: Why high-quality, trustworthy companies have beaten the S&P 500 by 30%-50%," Market Watch, July 3, 2021
