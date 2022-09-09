ONEUNITED BANK ANNOUNCES WINNER OF ONEUNITED JINGLE CONTEST

Winner Receives $5,000 Prize

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S., is proud to announce Antavia Williams as the winner of the #OneUnitedJingle Contest, who will receive the $5,000 prize. Out of scores of entries nationwide, the winning jingle was chosen because it shares the OneUnited Bank story with a soulful, catchy, timeless tune. The winning jingle will be used in an upcoming national media campaign.

The winning jingle and lyrics: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-06pX2jOyo

The nation's largest Black owned bank

Be part of the movement

Our rating's high ranked

Join our family

Try us today, you'll see

That this is the place to be

We are,

Committed

We are,

The right fit, and

We are,

United

OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank, the largest Black owned bank, launched the OneUnited Jingle Contest to provide an opportunity for creatives to share our story and win a $5,000 prize in the process. We asked Kevin Ross for some ideas. His video – which is fabulous – sparked the idea to launch a jingle contest. Then Cam Anthony stepped in with his creative genius. Thank you, Kevin, and Cam! Today we add Antavia to our creative genius jingle team!

Jingle winner Antavia Williams commented "Thank you OneUnited for the opportunity to put a jingle behind this great company. Nothing can compare to being "United as One" especially in this world. OneUnited is the epitome of unity".

OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank (www.oneunited.com) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black internet bank, a Minority Depository Institution, and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

