OneView Becomes First TV Streaming Ad Buying Platform to Launch Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings Audience Guarantees Ahead of Upfronts

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced the launch of Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) audience guarantees on OneView, making OneView the first ad buying platform to enable Nielsen guarantees across TV streaming. OneView users can now choose a specific age and gender demographic, like adults ages 18 to 49, and pay only for the ad impressions that reach their target audience.

Advertisers choose OneView because it is currently the only ad buying platform with the powerful combination of Roku data from America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform*, ad space from The Roku Channel, and Roku ad experiences that go beyond the traditional TV spot. Ahead of upfronts, audience guarantees in OneView are available for ads running on the Roku platform. This will make it easier to plan and measure an entire TV streaming upfront in OneView with apples-to-apples measurement to traditional TV.

"We believe that all TV ads will be streamed and that all TV ad measurement will be automated. Now, upfront advertisers in OneView will be among the first to see audience overlap across major devices, channels, and publishers on their plan,” said Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management. "Our goal is to offer diverse tech and measurement offerings that move the industry forward.”

Roku has also made Nielsen audience guarantees more precise with data points from its direct relationships with consumers. Now, publishers that enable OneView as a demand source can use proprietary data signals from Roku to improve the accuracy of their own audience guarantees. This means that publishers can save money by wasting fewer ad impressions to fulfill their audience guarantees.

"A+E Networks is excited to work with Roku to utilize its OneView Ad Platform audience measurement capabilities for our clients, and to help advance the industry as a whole,” said Tyler DeNicola, Vice President of Programmatic Revenue and Partnerships at A+E Networks. "Now we can offer brands improved performance, less waste and new guarantees across our streaming ad inventory.”

In 2015, Roku became the first TV streaming platform to launch Nielsen guarantees. As a result of the strategic alliance between Roku and Nielsen in 2021, OneView will also be one of the first ad buying platforms to apply Nielsen measurement to all four screens: traditional pay TV, TV streaming, desktop, and mobile.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

*"America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform” is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, October 2021

