OneWater Marine Closes Ocean Bio-Chem Sale, Lowers 2026 Forecast

(RTTNews) - OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), a marine retailer, on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of Ocean Bio-Chem Holdings, Inc. as part of its strategy to optimize its portfolio and concentrate on core businesses.

The company plans to use the $50 million in proceeds to pay down debt. The prepayment is expected to generate approximately $3.5 million in annual interest expense savings.

OneWater also cut its previously issued fiscal 2026 outlook to reflect the impact of the divestiture.

For fiscal year 2026, the company now expects total revenue in the range of $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion, compared with its prior outlook of $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion, reflecting the loss of revenue from exited brands.

Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be between $0.20 and $0.70, down from the previous forecast range of $0.25 to $0.75.

OneWater Marine shares were up more than 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $13.51 on Monday, up 1.73%.