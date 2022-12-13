OneWeb Acquires 10,000 Hughes LEO Terminals To Enable Low Latency, Broadband Connectivity Worldwide

Hughes LEO System Platform Makes Low Earth Orbit Satellite Networking Turn-key

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport networks for over 50 years, today announced that OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has ordered 10,000 Hughes LEO Terminals to enable networking services for enterprise and government customers. Engineered and manufactured by Hughes, the terminals (model number HL1100) include the Hughes electronically steered antenna and compact indoor and outdoor equipment necessary to activate high-speed, low latency broadband service on the OneWeb constellation.

Massimiliano Ladovaz, CTO at OneWeb, said: "We are excited about the capabilities in the Hughes flat panel and the unique benefits we can extend to our customers. These terminals will enable our partners to optimize the low latency, high speed benefits of our network with a turnkey, easy to install and operate terminal. Hughes continues to be an important and excellent partner to OneWeb and we are delighted with this next collaboration and what it means for delivering more connectivity choices to our customers."

John Corrigan, senior vice president, Hughes, said: "The ground-breaking Hughes LEO Terminal combines decades of engineering capability and intellectual property with our intimate understanding of the OneWeb system as their ground network technology partner. We are pleased that OneWeb has chosen to offer their customers this innovative, high performance solution for low-latency satellite service that can be employed for government and business applications as easily as plugging in two cables."

Constructed with a solid and durable aluminum chassis, the Hughes LEO Terminal works right "out of the box," with a compact indoor (IDU) and outdoor unit (ODU) self-pointing to the OneWeb constellation. The terminal is compact, easy to install, and will make optimal use of the OneWeb system capabilities for low latency and speeds up to 195 Mbps down and 32 Mbps up. With prototypes available and testing already underway, Hughes will start production of the LEO terminals for OneWeb in the second half of 2023.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

