OnGo Alliance Marks Important Milestones for CBRS Networks, Illustrating Substantial Momentum for Private, Fixed and Neutral Networks

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (MWC Las Vegas, Booth W1.344) – The OnGo Alliance , an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today announced a flurry of new CBRS deployments – including the NY Public Library, MicroSeismic, and the Wells Fargo Center, new milestones for the CBRS ecosystem, and a new Alliance membership tier for implementors. At MWC Las Vegas 2022, thirteen Alliance members will display their innovations in the OnGo Alliance Pavilion in booth W1.344.

According to industry research firm Research and Markets, the private LTE and 5G Network market will reach $13.6 billion by 2030. This growth helped inspire the addition of the Alliance's new Implementor tier which opens up the vast Alliance resources to end users such as airports, universities, stadiums, factories and more. By adding this tier, both existing and new members can benefit from information sharing regarding successes, perspective into decision making processes, technology innovations, and government and industry collaboration – all in an effort to further awareness and adoption of CBRS and its benefits.

CBRS deployments have been on the rise. Some of the most noteworthy include:

Currently supporting the CBRS ecosystem are 240KCBSDs, 490+ different types of client devices (EUDs), and more than 4,300 certified installers, illustrating impressive momentum in only two years since becoming commercially deployed.

At MWC Las Vegas, Alliance members including Alef, BliNQ, CommScope, GSLABS, Motorola Solutions, MultiTech, One-Layer, Parsec Antennas, Pente Networks, Pierson Wireless, Radisys, Ranplan, and Telit will showcase their recent innovations in the OnGo Alliance Pavilion, W1.344.

Along with the GSMA, the Alliance is sponsoring a co-located event, the Private Wireless Networks Summit, which will take place Thursday, September 29th in W2.229 of the West Hall. Featured session topics include: Private Networks: A New Era in Productivity, Mobility and Cloud Services, The Enterprise CTO's Perspective on Private 4G/5G Wireless Networks, Best Practices to Plan and Launch Deployment, among other poignant topics. Pre-registration is required and can be completed here.

"The innovative implementations of OnGo solutions in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band across enterprises, factories, educational institutions, arenas and smart cities have been succeeding at quite a clip and we're very encouraged to see such progress," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "These key milestones we're announcing today highlight the substantial momentum of CBRS-powered private, fixed wireless, and soon neutral host networks throughout the U.S. and it's no wonder – providing reliable bandwidth at lower costs and with less time to deploy makes sense for everyone."

The Alliance is comprised of nearly 200 companies, including new members Alef Edge, Great Software Laboratory Pvt. Ltd, HUBER+SUHNER, and Pollen Mobile; 45 members are participating in MWC Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit ongoalliance.org.

About the OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance is an industry consortium that promotes the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), and evangelizes shared spectrum globally. Formerly the CBRS Alliance, this nearly 200-member group accelerates the buildout of effective and efficient CBRS networks, using 4G and 5G solutions. There are over 240,000 CBSDs across the U.S. currently broadcasting wireless signals on the CBRS spectrum, via private and fixed wireless networks, spanning various sectors including enterprise IT, industrial IoT, smart cities, rural broadband, transportation, hospitality, retail, and real estate. The Alliance has also established a product certification program for OnGo equipment in the CBRS band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.

