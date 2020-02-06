Onix and Happeo Enter Collaborative Communications Partnership

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix has made a further commitment to enhancing cloud collaboration for customers by joining forces with Happeo , creator of the digital workplace and social intranet software built specifically for G Suite.

As the 2018 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year for G Suite , Onix seeks partnerships that enable its customers to maximize their G Suite return on investment and work better, faster and smarter at the same time.

"Adding Happeo to our roster of distinguished partners gives our clients even more options to expand upon G Suite's collaborative capabilities within their organizations," said Onix CEO and President Tim Needles. "This software allows them to improve internal communications to break down silos and support an informed, agile workforce."

Happeo's unified, digital workspace provides an intranet platform, enterprise social network and a collaboration platform that work together to connect an organization's employees in a single ecosystem, turning communication into collaboration. Built for G Suite, the Happeo software delivers two-way synchronization with G Mail, Google Calendar, Docs, Drive and more. It can help increase company-wide G Suite adoption by as much as 13%.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

