Onix Earns Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Service Delivery Partner Status

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onix, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, has earned Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) for Windows Server Service Delivery status.

The Lakewood, Ohio-based cloud service provider is recognized in the Amazon Partner Network (APN) for its expertise in planning, implementing and managing cloud migration and modernization of Windows-based solutions in an AWS environment.

The AWS Service Delivery Program enables AWS customers to work with APN Consulting Partners who have experience and a deep understanding of specific AWS services. This latest nod from AWS reflects Onix 's ability to follow best practices for AWS services and its proven success in delivering these services to its customers.

"Our AWS cloud team offers exceptional knowledge and experience when it comes to migrating Windows workloads to the cloud," noted Onix President and CEO Tim Needles. "The EC2 for MS Windows SDK is the latest differentiating benchmark of our exceptional AWS capabilities that helps our customers become more agile using the AWS cloud with increased security and cost-effectiveness."

In addition to earning this latest status and serving as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Onix also is recognized as a provider in the Immersion Day, Solution Provider and Public Sector Solution Provider programs.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix elevates customers with consulting services for cloud infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to achieve clients' strategic cloud computing goals.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including OnSpend, a cloud billing and budget management software solution.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio, Onix serves its customers with virtual teams in major metro areas, including Atlanta, Austin, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York. Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact:

Robin Suttell

Onix

216-801-4984

robin@onixnet.com

