|
17.01.2020 18:00:00
Online Gambling Quarterly Report; Winter 2019/2020 - Total Revenue, Social Marketing Benchmarks, Mobile Gambling KPIs, Future Winners, and More
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling Quarterly Report - Winter 2019/2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive quarterly report analysing updated benchmarks, KPIs, trends, covering all sectors of the online gambling industry. The report also covers a wide range of topics from key company sectors, such as finance, marketing, and strategy.
Due to this extensive coverage, the report is a must-read for executives and departments of all companies active in the online gambling market. In total, the report has 60 pages and more than 100 graphs/exhibits.
Report Contents
- Strategic issues - Strategic topics, such as overall industry climate, trends, forecast, stock development.
- Financial benchmarks - Quarterly revenue benchmarks, EBIT and cost benchmarks.
- Marketing benchmarks - Social benchmarks, SEO benchmarks, affiliate marketing benchmarks.
- Product-related topics and benchmarking - Product-related topics and benchmarking - Growth potential for selected products, benchmarking of product offers.
- Analyses of regions and regulated markets - Regional analyses, such as in-depth coverage of regulated markets.
Key Topics Covered
Part 1 - Trends
- Online gambling industry climate
- Future winners in the online gambling market
- Key trends and topics
- Mobile gambling KPIs
- Share developments
- Analyst recommendations
Part 2 - Financial Figures and KPIs
- Total revenue
- Betting revenue
- Casino revenue
- Active players/customers and ARPUs
- EBIT/operating profit benchmarks
Part 3 - Marketing Analyses
- Social marketing benchmarks
- SEO benchmarking
- Affiliate marketing benchmarking
Part 4 - Product Analyses
- Betting offers
- Football/soccer bets
- Other sports - tennis, basketball
- Live/in-play betting
- Casino games/offers
Part 5 - Regulated Markets Analyses
- Overview of regulated markets
- French online gambling market
- Spanish online gambling market
- Danish online gambling market
- New Jersey online gambling market
Part 6 - Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Bet-at-home
- Betsson
- Better Collective
- Catena Media
- Churchill Downs
- Evolution Gaming
- France total (ARJEL)
- Gambling.com Group
- Gamesys
- GIG B2C
- Global Gaming
- GVC Online
- Jackpotjoy
- Kambi
- Karamba
- Kindred
- LeoVegas
- Lotto24
- Lottomatica
- Net Gaming
- NetEnt
- PPB (Flutter) Online
- Scout Gaming
- Sisal
- Spain total (DGOJ)
- Stars Group
- Svenska Spel
- Vera&John
- William Hill Online
- Zeal/Tipp24
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qushtk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-gambling-quarterly-report-winter-20192020---total-revenue-social-marketing-benchmarks-mobile-gambling-kpis-future-winners-and-more-300988859.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt ruderte im Verlauf wieder zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag wenig verändert. Die Märkte in Asien wiesen mehrheitlich eine freundliche Tendenz aus.