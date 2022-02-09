09.02.2022 17:03:00

Online MBA Coach Publishes Ranking of Top 100 Online MBA Programs for 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online MBA Coach, a website coaching students through choosing, applying, and succeeding in an Online MBA program, has published their ranking of the Top 100 Online MBA Programs of 2022.

Online MBA Coach combined rankings data from top universities, traditional MBA programs, and online MBA programs.

Online MBA programs have skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic. Prospective online MBA students now have more options than ever. However, this influx of options can also be overwhelming. Online MBA Coach simplifies this process for students by ranking online MBA programs and highlighting their strengths.

To determine the Top 100 Online MBA Programs, Online MBA Coach combined rankings data from top universities, traditional MBA programs, and online MBA programs. Combining multiple ranking systems with differing scopes allows for a comprehensive view of an online MBA program's overall reputation.

The Top 10 Online MBA Programs for 2022 are:

  • University of Southern California - Marshall School of Business
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Kenan-Flagler Business School
  • Carnegie Mellon University - Tepper School of Business
  • University of Florida Warrington - College of Business
  • University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business
  • Rice University Jesse H. Jones - Graduate School of Business
  • Indiana University - Kelley School of Business
  • University of Maryland, College Park - Robert H. Smith School of Business
  • George Washington University - School of Business
  • University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business

    "Most Online MBA students are looking for a program to help them move up professionally," explains Tammie Cagle, Editor of Online MBA Coach. "That's why finding an Online MBA with a great brand is important."

    Online MBA Coach is committed to helping Online MBA students through all stages of their MBA journey, giving them tools to find balance and thrive as they choose, apply to, and pursue their Online MBA.

