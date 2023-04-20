Online MBA Program Haroun Education Ventures Announces Seventh Annual Gold and Platinum Courses are Now Available

With instruction starting May 1, students will earn an online MBA in one year

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haroun Education Ventures , a top online MBA degree program taught by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun, today announced its 7th Annual Gold and Platinum MBA Degree Program will begin on May 1, 2023. The one-year program teaches practical business concepts that are often overlooked in traditional MBA programs.



Chris designed the Haroun Gold MBA Degree Program and Haroun Platinum MBA Degree Program with the mission of helping his students take their careers to the next level. Having earned his own MBA from Columbia University, and through hours of research and teaching, he realized the MBA programs from top schools mainly take a theoretical approach, which can be hard to apply in the real world. In addition, traditional MBA programs are expensive with the average MBA costing $61,800 . By comparison, an MBA from Harvard Business School is estimated to cost $112,760 .

A more practical approach to an MBA education

Chris believed there had to be a way to impart the same level of knowledge, with practical applications, at a fraction of the price, and that could be completed as each student’s schedule allowed. With these goals in mind, Chris created the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree program, investing $1,000,000 in building and creating a program that teaches crucial business concepts that are not taught in MBA schools. The program leverages Chris’s vast range of business and educational experience, including his time as a coder at Accenture and in finance positions at Goldman Sachs, hedge funds, and within venture capital.

There are six pillars to the program: Finance and Accounting; Entrepreneurship; Sales, Marketing, and Communications; Economics, Management and Strategy; Personal Growth; and Technology. Through these six pillars, students of the Haroun Education Ventures MBA programs learn how to network; how to find customers; how to present; how to write business plans/documents; how to become CEO of a large company; how to sell; how to get a job; how to manage your own money; how to start and grow a company; how to code from scratch; a masterclass in Excel, and much more. The Haroun Education Ventures MBA Gold and Platinum programs contain more than 300 hours of videos and more than 200 hours of live Q&A during class. Platinum students also receive three hours of personal coaching.

"I am truly passionate about education and want all of my students to leave the Haroun Education Ventures MBA Degree Program with practical skills to immediately enhance their careers,” said Chris Haroun, founder and CEO of Haroun Education Ventures. "This is the main reason we have intentionally not sought accreditation. Our program is not based on theory alone, like most MBA schools, and because of this, our students tend to leave our program more competitive than MBA graduates of other universities.”

Haroun Gold and Platinum MBA Degree Programs are now accepting new students

Both the Haroun Gold ($999) and Platinum ($1,499) level MBA Degree programs are currently accepting new students, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Space is limited and once classes are full, new students will not be accepted. Classes begin May 1, 2023 and conclude in April 2024. An overview of the 7th Annual Haroun MBA Program is available on YouTube here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WB1WUJBTGQo .

Both programs offer:

Lifetime access to 500 hours of lessons and live Q&A with access to new lessons that are added each year at no additional cost. All Gold and Platinum students that start on May 1st will also be grandfathered into any future Gold MBA programs, forever

Zoom group meeting access to Chris Haroun every weekday

Access to recorded classes and live Q&A sessions online, should you not be able to make a class

Free access to The Complete Excel Course and how to program

A 30-day 100% money back guarantee

Access to weekly office hours

In-person graduation and networking event that brings Chris Haroun and other current and former Gold and Platinum MBA program students together for a two-day event in San Francisco (travel and accommodations not included)



In addition to everything above, Platinum students also receive three hours of personal consulting/coaching sessions with Chris.

A Silver MBA Degree Program is also available for $499. This is an on-demand course with no live instruction, that includes lifetime access to 300 hours of lessons, with access to new lessons that are added each year at no additional cost.

Haroun Education Ventures also offers dozens of courses, certificate programs and more, including: Introduction to Finance, Accounting, Modeling and Valuation , The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course , The Complete Business Plan in One Course (includes 50 templates) , The Complete Personal Finance Course: Save, Protect, Make More and The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course .

For more information about all Haroun Education Ventures courses and MBA programs visit https://learn.harounventures.com/courses .

About Haroun Education Ventures

Haroun Education Ventures was founded by award-winning MBA professor Chris Haroun . To-date, more than 1.5 million students, from 195 countries, have benefited from Chris’ top online MBA program and individual courses. A widely published author, Chris wrote the number one best-selling online business course, An Entire MBA in 1 Course , and the book 101 Crucial Lessons They Don’t Teach You in Business School . He is a current Forbes contributor and a previous contributor at Inc . He has also written for WIRED and VentureBeat, and spoken at TEDx on how all the world’s problems can be solved with education. Chris Haroun is one of the top business instructors on Udemy . Haroun Education Ventures is passionate about empowering all students for a brighter future, and is currently devoted to building schools in Rwanda through Project Magu . Follow Haroun Education Ventures on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

